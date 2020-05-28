CENTURY 21Â® Unveils Q1 2020 Relentless Agent Awards Winners

Century 21 Real Estate LLC announced the winners of its Q1 2020 “Relentless Agent Awards”Â honorees, recognizing excellence in client services in the ever-evolving real estate industry. The select group of five winners was chosen from over 52,000 U.S. agents, specifically identified by client testimonials written about their efforts to go beyond the standard call of duty.



The CENTURY 21Â®Â brand is honored to announce the newest “Relentless Agent Award” honorees, which include:

– Amber Castles,Â CENTURY 21 New Millennium;Â Gainesville, Va.

– Misty Dowling,Â CENTURY 21 Broughton Team;Â Quincy, Ill.

– Cindy Garrett,Â CENTURY 21 Bradley Realty;Â Fort Wayne, Ind.

– Lisa Mills,Â CENTURY 21 Rainbow Realty;Â Laguna Woods, Calif.

– Katie Riedeman, CENTURY 21 Signature Real Estate;Â Ames, Iowa

The CENTURY 21 Relentless Agent Awards were established in 2018 to recognize those professionals who have exemplified the brand’s mission to transform the real estate industry from one of transactions to one of delivering extraordinary experiences. Century 21 Real Estate recognizes that a truly relentless agent generates more than just sales results but also creates memorable interactions that reinforce the true value of their role in the real estate journey. Using third-party customer ratings and testimonials, the brand identifies the most standout agents and elevates their unique stories onto a national stage with this program.

From helping first-time homebuyers understand and manage the intricacies of their local real estate market, to tirelessly advocating for their clients with multiple government agencies, to even creating a once-in-a-lifetime marriage proposal moment for one special couple, these affiliated agents define what it means to be relentless. For each of them, the clients’ needs, and the individual experiences created along every step of the real estate journey, always come first.

“These deserving honorees truly embody what it means to be relentless by putting the interests of their clients above all else, never taking ‘No’ for an answer and delivering those memorable experiences that build lifelong relationships,” saidÂ Mike Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “As we all look to navigate the unprecedented demands and dynamics of our industry during this time, I am inspired by the great work these agents have already done and the commitment they continue to demonstrate every day. I look forward to seeing what new achievements lie ahead for each of them.”

As part of the program, this year’s Relentless Agent Award honorees will be showcased and celebrated across the CENTURY 21 brand channels. In addition, the group of honorees is also rewarded with an extraordinary experience of their own to recognize their achievements. The brand is excited to plan and execute their experience once COVID-19 pandemic restrictions around travel and events have been lifted. Each honoree will alsoÂ receive a beautiful trophy that was designed to embody the relentless, never-stop attitude of CENTURY 21 affiliated agents. Inspired by Da Vinci’s design of a perpetual motion machine, the trophy reinforces the brand’s mission and relentless mindset.

To learn more about what drives each of this year’s deserving honorees and how they’re responding to the current unique market challenges, please visitÂ https://www.century21.com/real-estate-blog/category/the-relentless/.

For additional details on the Relentless Agent Awards program, please visitÂ century21.com/relentlessagents/.

