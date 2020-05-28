Home Services are in High Demand During COVID-19: Here’s How Pros Can Stay Safe (And Safeguard Profits)

Just because social distancing orders are in place doesn’t mean Americans have stopped needing home services.

Homeowners are still calling in HVAC repair professionals, plumbers and specialists to manage their security devices, entertainment systems, smart home tech, and more. Throw in the home projects that many are looking to take on during quarantine, and there’s still quite a demand for contractors, too.

While home service professionals obviously want to capitalize on this surge in demand, they’re also struggling with how to meet it while still ensuring their team’s safety amid the current health crisis.

Fortunately, property data is uniquely poised to help with this conflict. With property data on their side, home service providers (as well as dispatchers for these professionals) can more effectively gauge risk, evaluate jobs and ensure solid earnings during these difficult times.

Take a look at some of the ways we’ve seen big-name home service dispatchers use our data in recent weeks:



1. To pre-screen job requests and ensure team safety. Our data makes pre-screening a seamless experience. Dispatchers immediately know a home’s size, age, features and more—all before heading out to the site. This allows them to more effectively price a job, be properly equipped for the job and gauge how much risk it might pose to workers.

2. To ease the customer-side burden. In light of all that’s going on, home service professionals need a lot of information before taking on a job. That can mean lots of time on the phone, tons of paperwork and more hassle on the side of the customer. Property data helps ease this burden and ensure an overall higher customer satisfaction.

3. To safeguard revenues. There’s no need to turn down jobs blindly when property data’s in your corner. Armed with detailed information about a potential property, you can pre-plan how to approach a job, price it, and ensure safety and compliance at every turn.

The detail in our property data is what really helps here, offering deep insights into what type of HVAC systems are in a home, its outdoor and indoor features, electrical details, lot width and depth, and much, much more. Armed with this data, home services pros are simply able to make better, more informed decisions during this unique time (even if that decision is to turn down a job due to safety concerns).

The Bottom Line

Thorough is the name of the game when it comes to home services right now. Dispatchers need to be extra diligent in how they execute jobs, how they safeguard team members, and what jobs they do and don’t take on in the first place. Property data has the power to help with all of it.



Rob Barber is a 25-year veteran in the real estate information services industry. Prior to Rob serving as CEO of ATTOM Data Solutions, he was CEO of Environmental Data Resources (EDR). To learn more about ATTOM or connect with Rob, visit www.attomdata.com.”