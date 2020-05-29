How to Organize Your Dresser Drawers

Overstuffed and disorganized drawers can be frustrating, especially in the bedroom. Whether you’re searching for the perfect top or hunting for a matching set of socks, it’s never easy finding a needle in the haystack, especially when the haystack is a pile of mismatched clothes. Learn how to properly organize your dresser drawers with these simple tips.

Start at Empty

The first rule of decluttering is to clear the space of all items. Start by removing all of the clothing in each drawer. Starting with a blank canvas will help to not only organize, but decide whether or not you want each item in a drawer, on a hanger or in a donation box.

Declutter and Donate

Now that you have emptied your dresser drawers, it’s time for the hard part—deciding what to keep and what to let go of. There are many ways people navigate this process, but one in particular comes to mind. Do you wear it? Look at each piece and determine whether or not you’ve worn it in the last year. If yes, place it into your keep pile. If not, set aside for donation.

Content Square 1.

Categorize Clothing

Once you have decided which items you are keeping, it’s time to separate them into groups. Socks and underwear can usually share a drawer, so these can be designated as one category. Next, divide your tops into tank tops, t-shirts, long sleeve shirts and sweaters. Even take an extra step further and group them by color. The more specific you get with your categorizing, the easier it will be to find the item you want in the shortest amount of time.

Hang Bulky Items

Folding up a bulky sweatshirt or jeans can take up a lot of room in one single drawer. Consider hanging these items or adding a shelving unit into your closet to create more space. Even utilize the space under your bed for oversized clothing.

Rotate Seasonally

If you live in an area where the weather changes seasonally, consider storing out-of-season items in another area of the home. This will make it easier to navigate your clothing without digging in drawers and creating a mess. If you have an unused suitcase in your closet or storage bins in your basement or garage, utilize them. As the seasons change, swap out clothing you won’t wear for clothing that is seasonally appropriate.