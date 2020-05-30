Working With Integrity

Cheyanne and Keny Terracciano

Broker/Owners

RE/MAX All-Pro & RE/MAX United

San Diego, Calif.

www.remaxallpro.com

www.remaxunited.com

Region served: San Diego County and Antelope Valley

Years in real estate: 19

Number of offices: 5

Number of agents: 240

Key advantage to being a larger brokerage: We have an incredible opportunity to offer more services to our agents, which allows our agents to offer the best experience and marketing tools to our clients.

Motivation to continue growing in the business: Our growth and success are the outcome of striving to always make the best decisions for the benefit of our agents and our clients.

What were the biggest challenges in the market before COVID-19?

It is no surprise that California continues to struggle with a scarcity of inventory. The shortage, when paired with the increased number of buyers entering the marketplace, equals a decrease in affordable housing. It triggers a cutthroat, competitive real estate market. The new listings hitting the market are simply not enough to fill the needs of the buyers searching for homes. Homes listed for sale were receiving multiple offers, driving the value of housing higher.

How has COVID-19 impacted your business?

Instead of thinking about the impact COVID-19 has on our business, we are encouraging the much different perspective of how this is impacting the lives of our clients, family and friends. COVID-19 absolutely has the community worried about their loved ones who are at high risk for this virus. They have additional fears and anxiety about how they will financially hold it together through the loss of jobs. REALTORS®, as always, provide support to the needs of our clients. Right now, our job is greater than ever.

What type of innovative marketing strategies are you implementing to stay cutting-edge?

At RE/MAX All-Pro and RE/MAX United, we believe that the best innovations are those that focus on building relationships and strengthening community. We focus on growing our business on the social media platforms that people use every day. Coaching every agent within our organization on how to use social media to engage with the community increases organic brand name awareness to the company and the agent.

How do these strategies/tools make your agents’ jobs easier?

We thrive with the strong brand name awareness of RE/MAX, and we continue the tradition of excellence in every one of our marketplaces. We strategically plan our marketing efforts to create engagement in our communities to build rapport and trust. The community knows that when they are working with RE/MAX All-Pro or RE/MAX United, they get a highly professional and experienced agent.

What’s one thing all brokerages/agents should adopt?

Integrity. It’s a strategy that will always resonate well within the real estate community, and it’s most often overlooked. It’s the single greatest way to grow your brokerage or your real estate business.

Liz Dominguez is RISMedia’s senior online editor. Email her your real estate news ideas to ldominguez@rismedia.com.