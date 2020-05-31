Century 21 Real Estate Inks 10 New Companies And 38 Renewals in First Four Months of 2020

Century 21 Real Estate LLC announced today that in the first four months of 2020, the CENTURY 21 System added 10 new companies and renewed 38 franchisees, including the renewal of its eighth and 11th largest companies, respectively: CENTURY 21 Real Estate Alliance and CENTURY 21 Beggins Enterprises.

Overwhelmingly, owners at these companies cited the CENTURY 21 brand’s leading quality service ratings, agile productivity platform and almost 50-year legacy of relevance and industry leadership as the primary reasons why the global franchisor is the best growth option for its affiliated agents and their homebuying and selling clients.

“We believe in serving the client, first and foremost. By affiliating with a brand focused on transforming the industry from transactional to experiential and elevating the overall experience, we are enhancing our reputation and relevance as a provider of extraordinary services today and well into the future,” added Orhan Tolu, CEO and Owner, CENTURY 21 Real Estate Alliance, San Francisco, Calif., who recently chose to renew his eight offices and 500 agents in the greater Bay Area. “This part of the country is growing, and we need to grow with it. The CENTURY 21 brand is the best choice for helping us to do just that, both with homebuyers and home sellers, as well as commercial clientele looking to invest in the area.”

Content Square 1.

“It’s all about delivering the best technology, learning and marketing programs to our affiliated agents so they in turn can go above and beyond in helping their clients achieve the best outcomes possible, whether they are buying, selling or investing in real estate,” explained Craig Beggins, whose company has eight offices and over 400-plus relentless sales professionals in Tampa and throughout southwestern Florida. “We have strong relationships and deep roots in the communities we serve. The thousands of individuals and families we have served trust and rely on us for our local market expertise and the empathy we bring to each one of their experiences.”

From January to April 2020, the CENTURY 21 brand welcomed the following companies (and the number of #relentless sales professionals in parenthesis):

CENTURY 21 Bolte Real Estate, three offices in north central Ohio (40)

CENTURY 21 CapRock Real Estate, Grand Junction, CO (15)

CENTURY 21 Cascade, Portland, OR (140)

CENTURY 21 Deaton and Company, Big Fork, MT (5)

CENTURY 21 Global Connections Realty – Cooper City FL (24)

CENTURY 21 Hi-Alta – Asheville NC (19)

CENTURY 21 Pacific Realty Partners – Newark CA (6)

CENTURY 21 Prestige – Chattanooga TN (29)

CENTURY 21 Prime Realty, Parsippany, NJ (28)

Real Estate House (CENTURY 21 AmeriSouth Realty) – Gulf Breeze, Florida (51).

Content Square 2.

In addition to CENTURY 21 Real Estate Alliance and CENTURY 21 Beggins Enterprises, the following companies chose to renew with Century 21 Real Estate during the Jan-April 2020 timeframe as the company best suited for their affiliated agent’s success and to grow their businesses:

CENTURY 21 Achievers, New York

CENTURY 21 Arrow Realty, California

CENTURY 21 Astro, California

CENTURY 21 Best Realty, Inc., Oregon

CENTURY 21 Best Way Realty, Wisconsin

CENTURY 21 Broughton Team, Missouri

CENTURY 21 Center Home Team, Massachusetts

CENTURY 21 Century Real Estate, Nebraska

CENTURY 21 Coastal Lifestyles, South Carolina

CENTURY 21 Cor-Ace Realty, New York

CENTURY 21 Cornelis-Simpson, Inc., Illinois

CENTURY 21 Country Knolls Realty, Inc., North Carolina

CENTURY 21 Dement Realty, Iowa

CENTURY 21 DePiero & Associates, Inc., Ohio

CENTURY 21 Doris Hardy & Associates, Inc., Ohio

CENTURY 21 Gold Rush, Alaska

CENTURY 21 Golden Chain Realty, California

CENTURY 21 Golden Key Realty, Oklahoma

CENTURY 21 Harman Realty, Utah

CENTURY 21 Highland Realty Co., Arizona

CENTURY 21 Homes & Land Real Estate, Inc., West Virginia

CENTURY 21 Jeff Keller Realty, Georgia

CENTURY 21 King Realty, Florida

CENTURY 21 Lee Real Estate, Inc., Texas

CENTURY 21 Murphy & Rudolph, North Carolina

CENTURY 21 Pieratt, Indiana

CENTURY 21 Platinum Real Estate, Arizona

CENTURY 21 Prime Property Resources, Inc., Florida

CENTURY 21 Properties Unlimited, Missouri

CENTURY 21 Real Estate Alliance, California

CENTURY 21 Realty Team, Nebraska.

CENTURY 21 Select Real Estate Inc., California (#8 largest franchisee)

CENTURY 21 SmithLove Realty, North Carolina

CENTURY 21 South Central Realty, Missouri

CENTURY 21 The Darby Rogers Company, Florida

CENTURY 21 TheOne, New York

CENTURY 21 Town and Country of Grosse Pointe, Michigan

CENTURY 21 Wilson Realty Group, North Carolina.

As part of the CENTURY 21 System’s continued growth, the brand also realized several significant milestones, including:

– A 16.3 percent increase in offices globally (11,600) for the period ended March 31, 2020

– A 7.1 percent increase in global affiliated agent growth (139,000) for the period ended March 31, 2020

– *21 Years Consecutively recognized as No. 1 in Brand Awareness

– *Most Recognized Name in Real Estate

– *Most Respected Brand in the Real Estate Industry.

Content Square 3.

“We are proud of these achievements and believe these numbers show that even in the midst of this ‘new norm’, our approach to elevating the real estate experience and transforming the industry from transactional to experiential is what consumers and agents are valuing and demanding from their real estate company of choice,” said Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “We’re proud that since 1971, we have been innovating and changing the increasingly competitive real estate business by offering independent brokers, entrepreneurs, and affiliated agents a productivity platform to achieve extraordinary quality service ratings and outcomes best suited to their home-buying and selling clients.”



For more information, please visit www.century21.com.

