HUD Introduces ‘A Solid Foundation’ Podcast Series for the Class of 2020

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) released a podcast series, “A Solid Foundation; Words of Wisdom for Graduates from the Class of 2020.” Because of the coronavirus outbreak, many high school, trade school, college, and university students are celebrating graduations virtually in lieu of in-person ceremonies. The podcast features conversations with leaders throughout the housing industry about their career experience and advice they have for the class of 2020.

The series includes episodes featuring:

– Dr. Ben Carson, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

– Mr. Brian Montgomery, Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

– Senator Tim Scott, South Carolina

– Ms. Susanne Slater, President and CEO, Habitat for Humanity of Washington, D.C.

– Mr. Scott Turner, Executive Director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council

– Mr. Steven Dietz, CEO of United Dwelling

– Ms. Anna María Farías, Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

Listen to the full series on HUD’s website.