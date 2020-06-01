SentriLock to Provide Showing Service for REALTORSÂ®

SentriLock, LLC, a technology company and provider of property access management solutions to real estate and other industries, will introduce a comprehensive showing service to REALTORSÂ® in late Summer 2020.

The optional, premium offering, called SentriKeyTM Showing Service, will provide a smart, effective alternative to services currently available. Real estate professionals will be able to schedule and manage showings, manage their client roster, share listings and market trends with clients, view property details and notifications, open the lockbox, and much more. All functions can be performed using the same easy-to-use mobile app from SentriLock that agents currently use to open lockboxes.

“This is a natural extension of what our organization was founded to doâ€”provide effective technology solutions and superb service to members of the National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR)” said Scott Fisher, founder and CEO of SentriLock. “We have seen the choice in providers offering showing scheduling service products consolidate to the point that REALTORÂ® Associations and MLSs have few alternatives to provide their members with a high-quality, competitively priced showing service. SentriKey Showing Service fills that gap and offers features that make doing business easier and give agents more time in their busy schedules. Just as we did very successfully in the lockbox space 18 years ago, we will create strong competition that ensures NAR members get the best value and innovation from their technology providers, while keeping the proceeds from those business activities supporting REALTORSÂ®.”

SentriLock's Chief Technology Officer, Chuck Shroder, further emphasized why the company is launching the new showing service. "For some time now, we have been asked by our customers to consider adding a showing service that integrates with our lockbox system. As we focus on enhancing REALTOR® productivity, a single, integrated system makes sense. And this direction has also expanded some capabilities of our existing lockbox service that can be leveraged by other third parties to create a great customer experience. So, even if they are not a subscriber to our SentriKey Showing Service, our interoperability allows them to take advantage of added value through the work we've done here."

Showing Service will be available in late Summer 2020. For more information, visit the company’s showing service page at sentrilock.com/showing-service, or contact Devin Beck, director of revenue, at DBeck@sentrilock.com.