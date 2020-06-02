Increase Marketability and Boost Business

NAR PULSE— Encourage your agents to compete in your state association’s 2020 C2EX Challenge! By earning their C2EX endorsements, your agents gain a competitive advantage and can position themselves as experts in the field that hold themselves to the highest standards. Get started at C2EX.realtor.

Enhancing Agents’ Online Presence

Your agents can stand out with a stunning real estate website from Placester. The sites let your agents build their digital brand with no technical skills needed. Two subscription packages are available, and both offer special pricing: save 20 percent through the REALTOR Benefits® Program. Learn more.

Explore NAR Academy Scholarships Available Exclusively to Members

Tell your agents about NAR Academy, a Right Tools, Right Now initiative. The first 50 NAR members to register for a course in one of the three certificate programs offered in the mid-summer session, beginning June 8, will receive a $400 scholarship!