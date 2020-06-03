Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Unveils Custom Design Studio for Agents’ On-Demand Marketing Needs

With the addition of a dynamic new offering in its comprehensive technology suite, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties has unveiled a state-of-the art creative platform. Setting itself apart in the COVID-era, the steadfast brand continues to stand out among competitors by providing company initiatives that support clients by bolstering agents and their business. This is the second major company initiative launched in the past 60 days.

With Design Studio, the all-in-one creative platform accessible on desktop and mobile devices, agents can create, draft, edit and publish customized marketing materials with drag-and-drop simplicity from the comfort of their office, home or on-the-go.

By having the capability to develop on-trend marketing samples, agents can expertly design creative materials for their listings in less time than ever before, and without the typical fuss and delays of relying on third-party designers. The competitive advantage is priceless, saving both time and money for agent and client alike.

“Design Studio is like taking our in-house creative team with you everywhere you go,” said Mary Lee Blaylock, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. “All of the designs showcase the incredible lifestyle Southern California provides us.”

Additionally, agents can take advantage of the platform’s collaboration functionality, which provides access for other team members, as well as branch managers to view and make changes on any marketing pieces before the designs are finalized.

“It is our job to continually provide our agents with new technology that meets the needs of their business and serves their clients,” Lee Blaylock added. “Design Studio is yet another tool in our marketing arsenal to maximize a listing’s exposure through the full spectrum of print and digital platforms.”

For more information, please visit www.bhhs.com.