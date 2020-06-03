Can’t Get Away? Try a Staycation Instead

Experience the relaxation and energy of a “real” vacation without all the hassle of travel with these ideas that will make you wish you’d taken a staycation sooner.

Take a Virtual Tour

From Buckingham palace to Disneyland, or even virtual museums, there’s no shortage of interesting places to explore from the comfort of your home.

Take the Road Less Traveled

No need to book a hotel or have anything grand planned at the end of your trip. Simply pick up a bite to eat, hop back in your car and enjoy the road on the way home.

Camp Out in the Urban Jungle

A tent, flashlight, the ingredients for s’mores and a gas or wood-burning fire pit are all you need to make this backyard experience feel like the real thing.

Create Your Own Spa Retreat

Turn your home into an oasis by indulging a little. Don’t be afraid to go all out, just like a real spa!