Color Schemes for Your Home’s Exterior

If you’re looking to boost your home’s curb appeal, consider getting creative with your exterior color scheme.

Stick to the Classics

Shades of beige, light and warm, can do wonders for a classic home. If done right, even the most basic colors can stand out. Use muted tones and play with shapes, tones and textures.

Play With Primary

Blue, red and yellow represent each of the primary colors. Not only are they vastly different, but they also compliment each other. Though this may seem like an odd combination to put on the exterior of a home, if done right, it can provide a unique and interesting depth.

Warm Up With Wood

For a more modern-style home constructed out of concrete, adding wooden accents creates a unique look. This color scheme works well with lots of greenery, heightening the natural elements in contrast to the bare-boned grays to draw attention to the modern and contemporary concrete.