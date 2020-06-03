Grocery Shopping Done Right

Keep your home stocked with everything you need for nutritious meals and healthy living, and regain valuable time in your day.

Take Inventory

Let your current inventory guide your meal planning for the week so that you’re using up what you already have on hand.

Map Out Your Shopping List

Make sure your list is in sync with the flow of the store and use a highlighter to help keep it organized.

Go Early

You’ll breeze through the store quickly and find it well-stocked if you’re able to snag the freshest produce and capitalize on sales and specials before they sell out.

Reconsider Coupons

Download the mobile app of your favorite store and have coupons and specials automatically loaded to your rewards card.

Buy in Bulk

Stock up on meat that’s on sale if you have extra freezer space, or large-size paper products if you’ve got a spot to tuck them away until needed.