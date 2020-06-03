Realtor.comÂ® Names Rachel Morley Chief Product Officer

Realtor.comÂ® announced that it has promotedÂ Rachel MorleyÂ to chief product officer. In this role, Morley will lead product strategy for the real estate technology platform; helping to make buying, selling and living in homes easier and more rewarding forÂ realtor.comÂ®’s millions of users. She will report to CEOÂ David Doctorow.

For more than two decades, Morley has helped companies conceive, create and evolve products and technology practices that help organizations and their customers succeed. She is passionate about leading product teams who are bold and relentless in delivering real value to users and customers, and in the importance of close collaboration between design, product and engineering to achieve that.

“Since joiningÂ realtor.comÂ®,Â Rachel has proven herself as a leader, a visionary and an integral part of our product team,” said David Doctorow, CEO of Move, Inc., operator ofÂ realtor.comÂ®. “We’re extremely excited to have Rachel lead our product strategy moving forward, continuing to evolve our consumer experience and advance realtor.comÂ®’s mission to make buying, selling and living in homes easier and more rewarding for everyone.”

Most recently, Morley served as senior vice president of product atÂ realtor.comÂ®, where she was focused on creating an easy, intuitive and personalized consumer experience. Before joining the company, she held multiple positions at REA Group, which operates property websites domestically and throughoutÂ Asia, includingÂ Australia’sÂ leading property website. As general manager, Morley helped REA transform how agents market their services to buyers and sellers and evolved REA’s marketing and sales tactics. As a result, her team achieved an increase in seller leads of 1,500 percent in the first 12 months.

Morley also co-founded Cogent, a product development agency that works with some ofÂ Melbourne’sÂ best start-ups and technology companies to create new products, including one that is now a critical part of the fight against COVID-19 inÂ Australia.

“AtÂ realtor.comÂ® our goal is to reimagine an intuitive and individualized experience for consumers, connecting them with our network of trusted professionals to achieve their property goals,” said Morley. “I’m excited to take on this new role and lead an amazing team that is truly passionate about helping people find the perfect place to call home.”

For more information, please visit www.realtor.com.