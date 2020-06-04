RISMedia’s Newsmakers: Spotlight on the Achievers

Throughout the year, RISMedia is honoring some 300 real estate professionals as RISMedia’s 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers. Each of these individuals—separated into eight categories—was either nominated by you, the RISMedia reader, or chosen by our editors.

These categories include Achievers, Crusaders, Futurists, Influencers, Inspirations, Luminaries, Trailblazers and Trendsetters.

Newsmakers are honored for their newsworthy contributions within their own communities or the industry as a whole. They have dedicated their lives to a better real estate process.

As we celebrate the Achievers’ success stories, we highlight those who have rocketed their companies to the top, with robust growth and marketing strategies, winning awards for the best companies to work for, multi-year strategies for success, and the belief that, ‘you should continually strive to do better.’ View this year’s honorees for Newsmakers Achievers in the video above.

To see the full 2020 Newsmakers Gallery, click here.