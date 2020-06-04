To Better Serve Bellaire/Houston Homebuyers and Sellers, RE/MAX Exclusive Will Now Operate as Century 21 Exclusive Properties

Owner Thomas Mouton and Broker/Owner Indra Mouton announced this morning that RE/MAX Exclusive, a market leader in the Bellaire area of Houston, has chosen to affiliate with the CENTURY 21® System and will now do business as CENTURY 21 Exclusive Properties. Both Thomas and Indra wanted more for their current team of approximately 40 relentless sales professionals in order to better understand, find, connect, and then serve homebuyers and sellers and their friends and family. The Mouton’s are active in their communities and both serve on the board of directors with Texas REALTORS®, and locally with the Houston Association of REALTORS® (HAR), with Thomas serving on its Executive Board and as Secretary/Treasurer, and Indra with HAR’s Young Professionals Network.

“The overall CENTURY 21 mission of going above and beyond for clients fits right in with our company’s long history of focusing on quality service and delivering the best experience possible,” said The Mouton’s, whose office culture is renowned for being agent-centric on behalf of homebuyers and sellers. “We look forward to leveraging everything the CENTURY 21 brand has to offer to have an even greater impact on people’s lives and the communities that we are blessed to serve.”

By affiliating with the CENTURY 21 brand, CENTURY 21 Exclusive Properties can now access world-class marketing, coaching and agent learning, and an industry-best productivity platform to grow their business and help their team close more deals.

“To have another industry leader like Thomas join the CENTURY 21 family affirms that our commitment to transforming this industry from transactional to experiential is resonating with industry entrepreneurs looking for a new place to call home,” added Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate. “We will win today and well into our next 50 years as a global real estate franchisor as more and more of the best of the best in this business join us in our quest to perfect the real estate experience for C21® affiliated agents and their clients.”



For more information, please visit www.century21.com.