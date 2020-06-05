How to Choose the Right Tile for Your Kitchen Floor

Whether you’re planning to completely remodel your kitchen or want to give it a new look without making a major financial investment, flooring tile is one of the most important elements. The floor is one of the first things that guests notice when they come to visit and it typically experiences significant foot traffic on a daily basis. Choosing kitchen tiles can feel overwhelming since there are so many materials, colors and design options available. Here are some things to consider when making a selection.

Think About Your Family’s Needs and Your Budget

The prices for kitchen tile vary widely. Before you start fixating on a specific design or type of tile, set a budget for materials and installation so you can focus your attention on realistic options.

Kitchen floor tile can be made from a variety of materials. Choose one with your family’s lifestyle in mind. Porcelain tile is harder and denser than ceramic and is also less porous. Glazed porcelain is more slippery and scratches more easily than non-glazed porcelain. Ceramic tile is softer, more porous and easier to install and clean than porcelain. If you use the kitchen a lot for cooking, eating and socializing, or if you have kids or pets, choose a durable tile that will not crack easily. Clay, limestone and quarry tile are good options.

Content Square 1.

Be sure to choose tile that is intended to be used for flooring. It will have a slightly raised or textured surface to provide traction. Tile designed for counters and walls is smoother and too slippery to use on a floor. It also may not be durable enough for daily foot traffic.

Think about the color and style of your kitchen cabinets. Choose floor tiles that will complement the cabinets and give the kitchen a cohesive appearance.

Choose tile that will be easy to clean and that will resist stains. A darker color may do a better job of hiding dirt and stains, but it may also make the kitchen look smaller. Some tiles may need to be cleaned with a specific product. Ask about cleaning requirements before you make a choice.

Content Square 2.

Kitchen tile comes in many sizes. Choose a size that is appropriate for the dimensions and layout of your kitchen.

Get Professional Advice

Homeowners are often shocked by the number of options available when it comes to kitchen flooring tile and confused by the differences between them. Since the kitchen is typically the room that is used the most, you should talk to a flooring professional so you can make an informed decision. If you plan to redo the kitchen floor yourself, measure the room at least twice so you order the right amount of tile. Make sure that you have the appropriate tools for the job and follow the manufacturer’s instructions carefully.