Why It’s Important to Price Your Home Competitively if You Want to Sell During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, widespread job losses and economic uncertainty, many people who were planning to sell their homes have decided to wait, and many who were hoping to buy a new house have put their plans on hold. If you have to sell your home soon because you will start a new job or because your growing family needs more space, you can go ahead and list it, but you should set a competitive price to attract a buyer.

Cautious Buyers are Looking for Affordable Homes

Prospective buyers are always on the lookout for good deals. With so many workers facing layoffs and pay cuts, unsure what the future may hold, people who need to buy a home or who want to downsize may decide to play it safe. They may buy a house at the low end of their price range so they will be able to afford a mortgage even if their income drops in the future. If you set your list price lower for comparable homes, you may quickly find a buyer. You might even get multiple offers and wind up selling your house for more than the asking price.

What It’s Like to Sell a House During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Expect the process of selling your house now to be different than the way it was when you sold your previous home. In-person showings are being restricted, often to parties who have already submitted an offer. Real estate agents are using virtual online tours to help prospective buyers figure out whether a property might be right for them. You should also be prepared for delays in the inspection and appraisal since those require employees to visit a house in person, which could be risky right now due to the possibility of contracting or spreading the coronavirus.

A buyer might have a hard time qualifying for a mortgage due to tighter lender requirements. Your contract may include a coronavirus clause that will allow either party to back out of the deal for a reason related to COVID-19, such as a job loss, decline in income or inability to qualify for a mortgage. Your real estate agent can explain what to expect in more detail and answer your questions.