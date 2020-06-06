Maintaining a Leadership Position, No Matter the Market

Cinch Home Services provides Indiana brokerage a competitive edge among buyers and sellers alike

With a strong leadership team that is empowered to do what needs to be done in order to take care of their people, Jim Litten—owner and CEO of F.C. Tucker Company, a leader in real estate in the state of Indiana and across the U.S.—has laid a solid foundation that has been instrumental in positioning the firm as a true leader over the years.

Jumping into residential real estate in 1972, Litten has experienced his fair share of challenging markets, including the late ’70s and early ’80s when interest rates were hovering around 18 percent, the market crash of 2008, and currently, the coronavirus pandemic.

“Challenging times turn good companies into great companies,” says Litten, who has not only survived—but thrived—no matter what the market has thrown his way.

The secret to his success is not only a good work ethic, but also, a steadfast commitment to being both optimistic and realistic.

Drilling down even further, Litten is constantly looking for ways to add value to the real estate process in order to increase the firm’s credibility and stature as a leader in the market.

And for the last 15-plus years, Litten and his agents have been doing just that thanks to a longstanding partnership with Cinch Home Services (formerly HMS National).

“The market we’ve been in the past two years has been unlike anything I’ve seen in my career,” says Litten. “Due to the bidding wars on properties, a lot of people are looking for the value-added benefits of buying a specific property and paying the price they have to pay.”

The various home protection plans available through Cinch bring additional peace of mind to buyers and sellers as they navigate the real estate transaction.

“For sellers, if a home warranty is put on a home, they know that it’s protected through the time of the sale and closing, which goes a long way toward adding extra peace of mind to the process,” says Litten.

But it doesn’t end there. In fact, for buyers, who are often tapped out when it comes to the funds they have available to purchase a home, a home warranty can ensure that they’re not inundated with additional expenses along the way.

“With so many buyers paying the full list price or more, the warranty is added insurance so that if they move in and something goes wrong, they’re covered,” adds Litten, who goes on to explain that agents are tasked with presenting the home protection plan to the consumer and educating them in regard to how the product works.

“Every now and then we run into a challenge, but the team at Cinch is always willing to go above and beyond so that everyone comes out the other side feeling good about the result,” says Litten, pointing to the amount of mutual respect between the organizations as a key factor in his choosing to work with Cinch.

“Not only are we very pleased with their service levels, but we’ve also fostered a special relationship with our sales rep, Lisa Pelsor, who comes in on a quarterly basis and brings us up to speed with the latest data, as well as the changes occurring in the industry,” says Litten.

“They have been responsive to our needs and the needs of our clients from the get-go,” concludes Litten. “If there’s ever a problem, we make a call and the problem is resolved quickly and professionally.”



To learn more about how you can partner with Cinch Home Services, please reach out to Adam Brown, vice president, National Sales, at adbrown@cinchhs.com or visit cinchrealestate.com.

Paige Tepping is RISMedia’s managing editor. Email her your real estate news ideas to paige@rismedia.com.