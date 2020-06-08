Building the Framework of Your Teams

Every team is different, but success principles apply to all teams, whether they’re big teams, small teams, brokerage teams, husband and wife teams, partnerships, family teams or even teams outside of real estate.

Teams form when two or more people get together to create synergy and accomplish more together than they could apart. The basic fundamentals apply for a real estate team, and when followed, create a much higher likelihood for success.

First, let’s break down the framework and responsibilities for real estate team members:

Content Square 1.

Team Leader

– Holds daily huddles

– Defines roles and responsibilities

– In charge of business development and people development

– Creates stability and security by being smart and frugal with team funds

– Dares to delegate, allowing team members to succeed and fail, then takes the time to teach and develop where systems break down

Admin/Client Care

– The most critical role next to team leader

– Responsible for the nuts and bolts and everything that has to do with making sure clients are taken care of

– Ensures operational excellence for the team

– Very detail-oriented with a full understanding of all contracts and paperwork

Buyer’s Agent

– Responsible for educating their clients on the buying process

– Submits and negotiates offers

– Refers clients to professionals

– Helps determine the client’s needs and priorities

– Resolves issues between buyers and sellers

Content Square 2.

Listing Agent

– Exceeds expectations when listing a home for a client

– Knows the local real estate market inside and out

– Knowledgeable about all stages of the home-selling process

– Refers clients to professionals

Inside Sales Agent (ISA)

– Responsible for prospecting new leads

– Answers questions for inbound leads from sign calls and other inbound sources

– Converts leads to appointments

– Always professional, friendly and educated

The key to success with each of these roles is to clearly define goals, as well as what the role entails. Team leaders hold the responsibility for the team, so if the team is functioning well, it’s because the team leader has set the right culture and values. If the team is dysfunctional, then it’s the fault of the team leader. This is where the buck stops. Like it or not, as a leader, it’s your responsibility to instill form and function to every member of your team.

Content Square 3.