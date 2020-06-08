NAR Supports Administration’s Action on Infrastructure

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday, June 4 to accelerate infrastructure investments in an effort to strengthen the economy and get people back to work.

The order encourages federal agencies to use existing authority to expedite authorized and appropriated infrastructure projects across the country. Just as important, it also states that agencies should provide appropriate protection for public health and safety, natural resources and the environment.

“Clearing away unnecessary regulatory hurdles that can add years to infrastructure projects through tailored reform is a smart move,” said National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) President Vince Malta, broker at Malta & Co., Inc., in San Francisco, Calif. “Finding innovative ways to safely enhance the permitting process can bring infrastructure projects, economic development and jobs to fruition more quickly.”

“We need an all-hands-on-deck approach to stem the economic fallout of this crisis, and the Administration should be applauded for using every tool at its disposal,” Malta continued. “It’s no secret our country needs infrastructure investment—it impacts every community in America and provides jobs.”

Specifically, the order directs federal agencies to take “all reasonable measures to speed infrastructure investments.” It also directs agencies to submit a progress report to the White House in 30 days.

