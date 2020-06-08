RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. CEO and CFO to Appear at the 2020 William Blair Annual Growth Stock Conference

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc., parent company of RE/MAX and of Motto Mortgage, a mortgage brokerage franchise, announced that Chief Executive Officer Adam Contos and Chief Financial Officer Karri Callahan, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 2020 William Blair Annual Growth Stock Conference on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 12 p.m. CDT.

The fireside chat will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on the RE/MAX Holdings’ investor relations website at https://investors.remax.com.

