LeadingRE Selects Paradym for Solutions Group Program

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® has welcomed Paradym to its Solutions Group, a collection of preferred business resources curated for its network of 550 real estate firms. Paradym connects real estate agents and brokers virtually with clients through a suite of automated listing and social media marketing.

Paradym Marketing provides agents with automated tools to promote listings, including virtual open house tours, property websites, YouTube videos, social media campaigns and print marketing. Reach Social provides agents with original content that is automatically shared to social media.

“Paradym’s focus on helping agents and brokers connect with clients virtually is especially timely,” said LeadingRE Vice President, Corporate Marketing Robin LaSure. “Their on-demand virtual tour experience and 3D model and zoom integration offer compelling solutions for home tours, and we look forward to sharing these tools with our members.”

“As a leader in real estate marketing for over 20 years, the team at Paradym is pleased to partner with LeadingRE. For many years Paradym has worked closely with LeadingRE brokerages and agents to provide industry-leading virtual tour marketing and social media solutions. The commitment within LeadingRE to provide agents access to the best tools and technology is a perfect complement to what Paradym has to offer,” said Chief Executive Officer Steve Jarrell.

For more information, please visit www.leadingre.com.