Making Farming More Effective

Michigan broker empowers agent prospecting with data from Cole Information



In the best of times, farming for new clients is one of the most arduous tasks a real estate agent can face. Factor in the challenges presented by the coronavirus, and drumming up business in the current real estate environment can feel insurmountable.

That’s why Michigan broker and team leader Jeff Glover is focused on making sure his agents are armed with valuable data when they reach out to make farming calls, helping them become a local real estate expert even in this challenging time. Glover heads up the 30-person No. 1 agent team in Michigan—Jeff Glover & Associates REALTORS®— as well as the more than 500 agents who comprise the brokerages within the Live Unreal Inc. family of companies: Keller Williams Professionals, Keller Williams Grosse Pointe and Keller Williams Great Lakes.

In the real estate business since 2003, Glover’s firm serves Metro Detroit, Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo. While he’s enjoyed tremendous growth throughout the course of his career, he, like so many, is feeling the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on business. “We’re a little hand-tied here in Michigan because real estate is deemed non-essential,” he reported at press time. “We can do business virtually, but a buyer couldn’t see a house if they wanted to.”

That’s why now, more than ever, back-to-basics approaches like farming for building an agent’s database can be more effective than sifting through paid leads. But to ensure that farming is effective, Glover relies on real-time, local information supplied by Cole Information’s Realty Resource product.

“We started working with Cole in 2009 because we needed neighborhood data to make Just Listed and Just Sold calls,” he explains. “We make Just Listed calls to notify neighbors of a new listing, asking them if they know anyone who’s looking to move into the neighborhood. We then make Just Sold calls when the listing sells because neighbors are always curious what homes nearby sold for.”

Providing this type of hyper-local information resonates with neighbors who always have a vested interest in the value of their immediate area. By being the source of this information, agents are automatically positioned as the local real estate resource, not just another salesperson.

“This is totally organic and gives us a reason to call,” explains Glover. “People are receptive to our calls because they like knowing what’s going on in the neighborhood. And it doesn’t cost the agent anything other than the time to make the calls and provide the data.”

Of course, the calls are only as effective as the quality of the information provided, and that’s why Glover chose Cole Information as a partner. “We found their information to be the most accurate and the most user-friendly when it comes to pulling reports.”

Glover adds that these data-driven calls are particularly effective in getting new agents off the ground. “The Just Listed and Just Sold calls have helped our newer agents get started. It helps them get comfortable on the phone, and it helps get the word out about who they are and what they do,” he explains.

And now, in the time of COVID-19, becoming an information source will be more important than ever as the market rebounds. “Given the coronavirus situation, this provides us with a great way to be in touch with neighbors.”