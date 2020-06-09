Planning for Succession

NAR PULSE— NAR’s Center for REALTOR® Financial Wellness is offering The Golden Handoff – Tips on Succession Planning webinar—June 17 at 1 p.m. CT—to help REALTORS® get the most benefit and lasting income from their businesses. Register today at NAR.realtor/CFFW/webinars.

MVP Participants: Homeownership Month Is Here!

Inspire current and future homeowners to advocate for policies that protect homes and the fundamental right to own property by promoting Homeownership Month on your social platforms.

By doing so, you will receive the Social Media for REALTORS: 101+ Dos and Don’ts-Download for free. Act by June 15!

Keep your real estate business secure!

Visit NAR’s Data Privacy & Security page, your comprehensive resource for all things cybersecurity. Discover helpful tips and information to protect your business from cyber fraud, and learn about NAR’s new REALTOR Benefits® Program partner, CyberPolicy®.