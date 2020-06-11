FHFA Extends COVID-Related Loan Processing Flexibilities for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Customers Through July

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) is extending several loan origination flexibilities currently offered by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac designed to help borrowers during the COVID-19 national emergency. Flexibilities extended until at least July 31 include:
– Alternative appraisals on purchase and rate term refinance loans
– Alternative methods for verifying employment before loan closing
– Expanding the use of power of attorney and remote online notarizations to assist with loan closings
– Authority to purchase mortgages in forbearance
Source: fhfa.gov