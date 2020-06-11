RISMediaâ€™s Newsmakers: Spotlight on the Crusaders

Throughout the year, RISMedia is honoring some 300 real estate professionals as RISMediaâ€™s 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers. Each of these individualsâ€”separated into eight categoriesâ€”was either nominated by you, the RISMedia reader, or chosen by our editors.

These categories include Achievers, Crusaders, Futurists, Influencers, Inspirations, Luminaries, Trailblazers and Trendsetters.

Content Square 1.

Newsmakers are honored for their newsworthy contributions within their own communities or the industry as a whole. They have dedicated their lives to a better real estate process.

As we celebrate the success stories of the Crusaders, or as we like to call them, â€˜the champions of a better way,â€™ we showcase these real estate professionals with a passion for a cause greater than themselves. From equal rights, to RealtorÂ® safety, to disaster recovery, to childrenâ€™s and womenâ€™s causes, to local charitable community efforts, and so much more, we are honored to celebrate our Crusaders and all their efforts to make the world a better place.

View this yearâ€™s honorees for Newsmakers Crusaders in the video above.

Content Square 2.

To see the full 2020 Newsmakers Gallery, click here.