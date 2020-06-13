Register Now: How to Find the Money and Put Yourself in the Middle of It, Niche Marketing That Works

What: Niche marketing that works! This FREE webinar from RISMedia will be moderated by Cleve Gaddis—coach, speaker, radio host and team leader at Workman Success Systems.

Sponsored by

When: Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT / 12 p.m. PT

Who: Cleve Gaddis, Workman Success Systems coach; Cory Kammerdiener, broker/owner of newhomeprograms.com; Christy Buck, broker/owner of The Christy Buck Team at Infinity Real Estate Group; Mac Hill, advocacy and influencer manager at BoomTown.

Register now!

For coverage of the webinar, follow @RISMediaUpdates and use #RISWebinar.



About the Webinar



Speakers



Christy Buck is the broker/owner of The Christy Buck Team at Infinity Real Estate Group. She is a third generation REALTOR® in the Houston, Texas market. In the last five years, Christy has taken her team from two members to over 28, going from 55 units a year at $13 million sales volume to over 450 units (over $100 million sales volume). Her team went from just hitting $250,000 GCI to $3 million in that time frame. She did this with the help of Verl Workman Coaching.

Cory Kammerdiener is broker/owner of newhomeprograms.com. He is a 12-year Navy Electronic Technician Veteran who served in the Nuclear Power Submarine Force and in military recruiting. Kammerdiener utilized his tech and sales background from the military to create Newhomeprograms.com in 2004, heping capture prospective homebuyers who needed help with credit issues and down payment assistance grants.



Spokesperson

A long-time “Boomer,” Mac Hill has been working at BoomTown for over eight years now. Starting as a support specialist, he built the foundation for a strong understanding of the platform and how to get the most out of it. This experience parlayed into the creation of BoomTown’s first Training Team, that focused on teaching brokers, team leaders and agents how to most effectively use BoomTown. Hill currently works as the Advocacy & Influencer Manager where he gets to work hand-in-hand with BoomTown’s best and brightest, leveraging their experience and advocacy to serve a variety of organizational needs.

Moderator



Cleve Gaddis, leader of one of Georgia’s top 10 real estate teams and coach with Workman Success Systems, has over 25 years of experience in sales. Gaddis is also host of the “Call Cleve Atlanta Real Estate Show” on Talk Radio 640 WGST and Newstalk 1160.

Each month, RISMedia’s webinars draw over 1,000 agents and brokers from across the country eager for exclusive insight from the industry’s most profitable professionals. For a recap of our recent webinar, “Branding, Buzz and Blitz: Generate 6-8 Leads a Month From Every Listing”, please visit RISMedia’s Housecall. To access all RISMedia webinars, please subscribe on YouTube.