Navigating an Uncertain Market

BoomTown helps North Carolina real estate team maintain success amidst a challenging environment



Keith Beatty, owner of The Keith Beatty Team with Intracoastal Realty in Wilmington, N.C., points to hard work as a key factor in his ability to maintain success through challenging times. With a proven resilience in real estate, Beatty understands the importance of showing up to the office every day and doing what needs to be done to make progress…one day at a time.

As we continue to navigate market uncertainties due to the challenges associated with the coronavirus, Beatty is preparing to bounce back stronger than ever.

In addition to a solid work ethic, Beatty points to BoomTown—a leading sales and marketing platform for real estate professionals—as an integral tool in the brokerage’s toolbox.

“BoomTown was the tool we began using in 2009 when we had to make a major transition in our business model,” says Beatty. “It’s what brought us out of the slump and allowed us to grow our team to even more agents than we had in 2007.”

And today, Beatty and Team Leader Drew Pittman are once again leaning on the BoomTown community in order to pivot and overcome the obstacles that are sure to pop up in the months ahead.

“BoomTown has allowed us to stay in front of our customers and leads with the information they want and need, including homes for sale and homes sold in their neighborhood,” says Pittman. “Our online traffic on the BoomTown website has spiked recently, as people have been spending more time at home preparing for a move or dreaming about a second home,” he adds.

“We have the buyers, thanks to BoomTown,” notes Pittman, who is working closely with Beatty on a daily basis to ensure the brokerage comes out swinging as the future unfolds.

“You have to be flexible and adaptive during down times,” explains Beatty, pointing to the No. 1 thing he’s learned over the years about being prepared for tough times and unpredictable circumstances. “One way to do that is to cast a broad net to be sure you service the entire market, rather than niche yourself.”

Preparing for the future is the name of the game, and while the plan continues to shift and evolve, Beatty and Pittman are giving their agents the tools they need to focus on and organize their lead traffic so that they can be efficient as business ramps up.

“We have the ability to filter our leads on BoomTown to very specific needs, so our agents are directing their energy to find those needs,” says Pittman, who has nothing but positive things to say about the brokerage’s longstanding partnership with BoomTown.

“The BoomTown community is second to none,” says Beatty. “It’s a great network of agents and owners across the country who openly share or assist in any way they can.”

“The staff at BoomTown is amazing, and they are always giving us new content and support,” concludes Pittman.