Homesnap Named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post for Third Consecutive Year

Homesnap, the leading provider of technology solutions to the real estate industry, announced it has been named a 2020 Top Workplace by The Washington Post. This is the third consecutive year Homesnap has received this accolade, a testament to the company’s hard-working team and strong culture.

“We are honored to be included on The Washington Post’s Top Workplaces List for the third year in a row,” said John Mazur, Homesnap CEO. “We work hard as a company to foster a positive culture where all of our employees feel included and appreciated, and have opportunities to grow and thrive. This award is further validation of the exceptional talent we have and the unique culture we have built over the past eight years.”

The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey measuring several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. This year The Washington Post honors more than 200 companies, including government contractors, law firms, non-profits, schools, and businesses.

“Homesnap is thrilled to once again be named a Top Workplace. This recognition reflects our inclusive corporate culture and our commitment to Homesnap’s core values including collaboration, curiosity and customer focus, which unite our team, inspire innovation and fuel our growth,” said Dana Aldis, SVP of People and Customer Experience at Homesnap. “This recognition is made possible because of our team, so I thank them for helping us create and continue to improve our great workplace.”

This award is just one of more than 40 accolades Homesnap has received for both its products and workplace culture since its founding in 2012. Homesnap was recently recognized as an Inc. 2020 Best Workplace and was named on the Forbes 2020 List of America’s Best Startup Employers.

The full list of 2020 Top Workplaces along with additional content will run in print in a special Top Workplaces magazine on October 14, 2020 and will be available on WashingtonPost.com. The Washington Post will also host an awards ceremony in October 2020 to recognize the 200 top-ranked companies.

For more information, please visit www.homesnap.com.