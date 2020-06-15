Industry Veteran Myra Jolivet Joins WAV Group

Managing partners of WAV Group today announced public relations professional, Myra Jolivet, as the newest member of the WAV Group team. Jolivet brings more than two decades of strategic communications experience to the group.

Jolivet is an award-winning storyteller whose work as television news reporter and anchor included delivering the initial reports of the Space Shuttle Challenger tragedy on CBS Evening News. She has served as a political appointee for Houston’s first woman mayor, corporate spokesperson for Shell Oil and Texaco, chief marketing officer for the American Red Cross of Greater Los Angeles, and senior account executive at Hill+Knowlton Strategies.

Jolivet was introduced to organized real estate when she joined the Houston Association of REALTORS® as chief communications officer. She has also served as vice president of Public Affairs for the Pacific West Association of REALTORS® in Los Angeles, Calif., and vice president of Public Affairs for MLSListings, Inc. in San Jose, Calif.

Jolivet will provide WAV Group clients with a broad range of communications services from media relations and media training to public relations consulting and strategic planning. Her focus will be to help clients build crucial relationships with the media, the real estate industry, and a variety of influential communities. Jolivet is also a certified strategic planning professional.

WAV Group Managing Partner Marilyn Wilson said, “We have known Myra since her years in Houston and have worked with her on communications projects throughout her career in working with MLSs and REALTOR® associations. Her positive energy, communications acumen and brilliance as a relationship builder will dramatically boost our communications services and offerings.”

Jolivet joins Kevin Hawkins, president of WAV Group’s communications division founded in 2014. WAV Group Communication supports many of real estate’s leading Multiple Listing Services, associations, and the technology firms that serve them.

“Myra is one of the most gifted communicators in the business world, not just real estate,” said Kevin. “WAV Group is known for helping others tell their best stories and helping firms become part of our industry’s conversations. Myra does this better than anyone I know and now more firms in our industry than ever will benefit from her extraordinary talents,” he added.

Jolivet has produced Emmy Award-winning specials during her broadcast career. In 2013, she was named to the list of the100 Most Influential Women in Silicon Valley by the Silicon Valley Business Journal. She has served as a judge of the Emmy Awards and the Golden Mic Awards of Los Angeles. Jolivet has also served on several charity boards, including the American Red Cross, Teach for America, and Variety International. She is also a published author of murder mysteries.

Jolivet is a San Francisco Bay Area native, lives in Roseville, Calif and works out of the Sacramento area.

For more information, please visit www.wavgroup.com.

