Why Staying Accountable Is More Important Than Ever

Even as the country begins reopening in various stages amid the pandemic, it’s impossible to ignore that prospecting has changed overnight; people are wary of interacting with one another in person and up close. Gone are the days when you meet new potential clients at the baseball game that you regularly attend or at the networking brunch you go to every month.

If you want to succeed in your real estate business, being accountable is something that must be practiced and implemented into your life. Unfortunately, it doesn’t happen by chance. Now, more than ever, being held accountable, for the growth and maintenance of your business will help to keep you motivated and successful in the coming month, even years!

Having others to keep you accountable and motivated is something that is invaluable to your business and success as an individual. Self-accountability is impressive and something that most people can easily underestimate within themselves.

“Without accountability, execution suffers” says John Wright, director and VP Marketing at MCGB Properties Ltd. When execution doesn’t, of course, nothing will get done and your goal of making “X” amount or getting “X” number of clients is left as a daydream.

So, how do you step up to the necessary challenge that all good business leaders possess? Jack Welch says, “Good business leaders create a vision, articulate the vision, passionately own the vision and relentlessly drive it to completion.” So, in other words, accountability is something that you must request from yourself, day in and day out, or else you will just stay where you are.

That is why being on a team or working with a coach might be the step that you need to reach that next threshold. Whether it’s figuring out what systems to implement, strategies to use or adding more members to your team, having a reliable and successful shoulder to lean on can be invaluable.



Accountability starts with you! You need to model the behaviors that you actually want to see within yourself and within your business. You can’t just wish it true, you need to go through the actual motions to get there by doing them, day in and day out. You need to believe that you can succeed and actually do it, because you can! Accountability is the difference between success and failure, especially after a pandemic.

Taryn Nielsen works with real estate team leaders and coaches and is a team member of Workman Success Systems in Salt Lake City, Utah. She is an online content creator and currently holds her Utah real estate license. Contact her at taryn@workmansuccess.com. For more information about real estate teams, or real estate coaching, please visit www.workmansuccess.com.