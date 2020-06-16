NAR PULSEâ€”Encourage your agents to register for NAR’s free REALTORÂ® Safety Webinar on June 23, 1 p.m. CT. Carl Carter, Jr., REALTORÂ® and founder of the Beverly Carter Foundation, shares tips every real estate professional should implement into their business to reduce the risk of safety incidents in the industry. Register here.





Expecting the Unexpected

The pandemic is a powerful reminder that every business needs an emergency fund to help stay afloat during a crisis. Encourage your agents to visit the Center for REALTORÂ® Financial Wellness for tips and tools to help them increase their reserves.

Use RPRÂ® to Pinpoint Your Direct Mail Campaign Targets

RPRÂ® (Realtors Property ResourceÂ®) shares how REALTORSÂ® can stay busy and stay sharp while the country waits to get back to business. One way is by learning about the topic of direct mail targeting, specifically Absentee Owners vs Owner Occupied mailing lists. This how-to article will show you how it’s done.