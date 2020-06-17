4 Tips to Find the Right Neighborhood in a City

Here are a few tips to help you find the right city neighborhood for you.

Walk Around

The best way to get a feel for a neighborhood is simply by spending time in it. Walk around, interact with residents and take it all in.

Signs of Energy

Look for signs of development and a strong sense of community, like thriving businesses, busy restaurants and well-kept parks.

Centrally Located

What does being centrally located mean to you? A quick commute to work, close by to school, or in the heart of the nightlife?

Lifestyle Amenities

Would you rather be a short walk from the best bars and restaurants or from walking and biking trails?