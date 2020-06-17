Give Dad a Gift He Will Really Use

An entire day dedicated to dear ol’ dad may not be enough to show the depths of your appreciation, but a hug, a heartfelt thanks and some quality time (even from afar) are great places to start.

When it comes to giving gifts for Father’s Day, practical and purposeful gifts are high on most dads’ lists. Think about his favorite things to eat and the ways he spends his coveted down time. A gift that celebrates the things that matter most to him is sure to be a hit.

Special Steaks

Father’s Day gifting can be pretty simple: Consider a collection of steaks from vendors such as Omaha Steaks. Combination packages include not only prime steaks, but fixings like potatoes au gratin, special seasonings and cheesecakes.

A Sharp Idea

A knife is only as good as the sharpness of its blade. This Father’s Day, get dad a knife sharpener that can accommodate a wide variety of sizes and blades. Look for those with guided angle control for professional-level results.

Fishing Gear

Even the most avid fishermen can typically use more gear. From replenishing the tackle box with fresh supplies to a new rod he can use to reel in a real catch, gift dad with items that let him hang out a “gone fishing” sign and enjoy some time on the water.

A Ladder for the Handyman

Even if he’s not so handy, every dad can use a reliable ladder for outdoor jobs. Look for combo versions that can convert to stepladder, extension and leaning configurations, and those that have safety features, such as rotating wall pads. Make sure the ladder you choose is also crafted from lightweight, durable material, such as fiberglass.

Tools for the Car Lover

If tinkering in the garage is dad’s favorite pastime, consider a collection of car-detailing supplies that allow him to buff and shine his ride to perfection. Be sure to include products that let him spruce things up inside and out, and throw in an extra touch like a personalized travel mug.

Source: Family Features