Quick Fixes for Your Front Porch

Do you have a front porch that you’re not using as often as you could be? Or are you planning to list your home on the market this summer? In either case, a quick refresh of your porch will make all the difference—both for your own enjoyment and essential curb appeal. Try one of the following ideas to get started:

Give it a fresh coat of paint. A new paint job for your porch will instantly make it look brand new. Go with a clean, fresh white, a contemporary neutral, like gray or beige, or a colorful shade of blue or yellow to make it really stand out. You can also try painting the floor or ceiling for a stylish two-tone look.

Install a porch swing. Nothing embodies the welcoming comfort of home like a porch swing. Make sure it’s enhanced by comfortable pillows or cushions and a nearby table for a requisite glass of lemonade or iced tea.

Make it lush. Adding greenery and flowers to your porch will create an inviting, natural look…and add a little privacy. You can use potted green houseplants, hanging ferns, containers of colorful annuals, sculptural succulents…or all of the above!

Add an outdoor rug. The wide array of colors and styles now available in outdoor rugs allows you to instantly create a cozy and stylish feel on your front porch. Use it to define a seating area, and look for varieties that you can easily clean with a hose.

Light it up. For the ultimate front-porch ambiance, focus on creative lighting features, from candles in mason jars to string lights to whimsical luminaries. Lighting can create a variety of moods—from festive to romantic—paving the way for many enjoyable hours spent al fresco.