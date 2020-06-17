RISMedia’s Newsmakers: Spotlight on the Influencers

Throughout the year, RISMedia is honoring some 300 real estate professionals as RISMedia’s 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers. Each of these individuals—separated into eight categories—was either nominated by you, the RISMedia reader, or chosen by our editors.

These categories include Achievers, Crusaders, Futurists, Influencers, Inspirations, Luminaries, Trailblazers and Trendsetters.

Newsmakers are honored for their newsworthy contributions within their own communities or the industry as a whole. They have dedicated their lives to a better real estate process.

As we celebrate the Influencers’ success stories, we highlight some of the brightest thought leaders in the real estate industry. Influencers are those who inspire the leadership, innovation, creativity and successes in our business. To quote one of our Influencers, “Always remember that you do noble work; that what you do matters; that you make a difference.” We couldn’t agree more.

