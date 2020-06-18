Institute for Luxury Home Marketing: June 2020 Luxury Market Report

The Institute’s Luxury Market Report is your guide to an analysis of the trends and comparative data on the top-residential markets throughout Canada and the United States.

June’s report reviews the current statistics for the luxury market in North America month over month, as well as the 13-month trend.

The majority of experts agree that despite the negative effects of COVID-19, luxury real estate has remained resilient. Sales have trended downward, which was only to be expected with the restrictions in place, but prices and inventory have still, for the most part, remained consistent.

Pent-up demand especially for larger properties is being detected, but there is also uncertainty from homeowners if now is the right time to move forward as well as how they can sell their home given the current obstacles.

The Institute connected with three of their preferred strategic partners to discuss how they have been helping overcome some of these concerns as well as their insights into the buying trends of the affluent.

– Maverick Commins, CEO, and Co-Founder of Supreme Auctions

– David Friedmand, CEO and Co-Founder of WealthQuotient

– David Collins, CEO, and Founder of REAL Marketing

The Institute reviewed with these industry experts how the affluent are changing their property needs, why work and lifestyle patterns are being decoupled, the difference that innovative solutions can make in today’s market, and a number of reasons why the luxury market has remained resilient.

Discover how an accelerated marketing strategy maximizes the opportunity to create a highly competitive environment at a luxury auction. Why a strong referral network is a critical component in any marketing strategy and how, when used effectively, it can systematically connect buyers and sellers. Why perception often doesn’t match reality, so an essential cornerstone of any campaign must be knowledge and the importance of understanding how to utilize these key market insights to maximize a listing’s exposure.

These, as well as, many other resources are offered by the Institute, who not only carefully select their preferred partners but their services too. The Institute is dedicated to ensuring that all strategies and solutions are focused on providing their members with the right tools, which in turn will assist in the success of matching the real estate requirements of affluent homeowners.

See the Institute’s full report.



