LIBOR, HGAR Unveil Consumer-Facing Website for OneKey™ MLS, NY Metro’s First Regional Multiple Listing Service

The Long Island Board of REALTORS®, Inc. (LIBOR) and the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS®, Inc. (HGAR) will unveil the new consumer-facing site for OneKey™ MLS, the first regional multiple listing service for the New York Metro area. During this Zoom meeting, OneKey™ MLS executives will give an exclusive tour of the site and discuss how the new platform will impact REALTORS® and consumers alike.

OneKeyMLS.com offers more than 40,000 listings in some 500 communities, making it the largest selection of for sale and lease listings from REALTORS® in New York. The site, which went live for REALTORS® in March, offers robust property search tools in 21 languages. Consumers are able to save searches and listings, and can share their favorites with friends and family. Every user can sign up for updates on new listings, open houses and saved searches.

WHO:

Jim Speer, CEO of OneKey™ MLS; Richard Haggerty, president of OneKey™ MLS and HGAR CEO; Leah Caro, chairperson of the Board of Managers of OneKey™ MLS; Tracy Weir, CEO and founder, August Partners, Inc.

WHEN:

Monday, June 22

10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

If you would like to register for the event, click here.

