4 Backyard Features to Keep You Active

The backyard serves a variety of purposes, from an outdoor entertaining area to a private oasis. If you’re looking to do more than hang out by the pool this summer, it can also be the perfect place to enjoy a variety of outdoor activities. Here are several backyard features that are sure to get you off the lounge chair and moving around outside.

Sports Court

A versatile sports court is a favorite among homeowners who have enough space to build one. Typically, they can be used for playing both tennis and basketball, but the kids will also love having a backyard area where they can rollerblade, skateboard and ride their bikes. The best part is, they’re extremely low maintenance when installed correctly, so you won’t have to worry about upkeep.

Chipping Area

For the golf enthusiasts who want to keep their short game sharp, there’s nothing like having a putting green right in the backyard. If you want to take it a step further, however, there’s no reason why you can’t have a professionally designed chipping area. Some homeowners have even gone so far as adding a sand trap. While you can always use synthetic turf for the putting green, if you want the real thing you’ll need to grow the right type of grass and invest in a greens mower.

Paddle Tennis Court

If you can’t get enough paddle tennis at the country club, why not build a court in your backyard? It requires significantly less space than a regular tennis court and is sure to provide the family with endless fun while staying active. You can even make it a year-round activity by installing a heating system underneath the court to melt away ice and snow during the colder months.

Kid-Friendly Features

Of course, you might be specifically looking for backyard features that will keep the kids active. A wooden playground complete with a swing set, monkey bars and slide is always an excellent choice for the little ones, but an in-ground trampoline is another fun option that will let them bounce out all of their energy each day.