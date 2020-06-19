4 DIY Projects to Spruce Up Your Backyard

As we shift into summer, there’s no better time to tackle a fun DIY project for the backyard. If you’re the type who likes to build things with your hands, you can make an exciting addition to your outdoor living space and enjoy a sense of accomplishment each time you step into the yard. Following are several ideas to help you get creative outside of the house.

And, of course, if you’re not a big DIYer, you can always hire a professional to build these items for you.

Wood-Fired Hot Tub

Want the perfect place to unwind after a long day of work? Try building a wood-fired hot tub for your deck or patio. A wooden barrel design that’s heated with a stove will offer a timeless look that fits right into any backyard. While there are many different options for the type of wood, cedar is likely your best choice for withstanding the elements. Once it’s done, you can enjoy a hot soak under the stars all year round.

Chicken Coop

Backyard chickens are having a moment, which is something that nobody ever expected to hear. Nonetheless, if you want to have farm-fresh eggs just a few steps away from your kitchen each morning, then you might want to consider getting on board with this trend. A small chicken coop is all you’ll need to keep your new pet happy and it makes for a unique backyard feature that anyone can build.

Treehouse

Want to give your kids a fun place to play outside the house this summer? A backyard treehouse is every child’s dream come true. These days, there are no limits to what you can build, as some luxury homeowners have gone above and beyond with treehouses where the kids can comfortably spend the night, complete with electricity and all.

Sauna

If you want to embrace the Finnish tradition of sauna, then why not build one in the backyard? Sure, you might not be using it as much in the summer, but as soon as winter rolls around, it’ll be the ideal spot to escape for some peace and quiet while reaping the benefits of heat therapy.