How to Design Your Own Butterfly Garden

Everyone wants a relaxing backyard oasis where they can escape to at the end of the day. For those in search of a new project to improve their outdoor living space, a butterfly garden will reward you with a peaceful display you can enjoy all summer long. Here are a few tips for a stunning garden that’s sure to lure lots of fluttering friends.

Pick the Right Plants

Of course, the most important thing is to grow an abundance of plants that are rich in nectar for the butterflies to sip on, like coneflower, aster and verbena. These vibrant flowers will create a stunning backdrop to attract plenty of pollinators. If you want a chance at observing a caterpillar transform into a butterfly, look specifically for larval host plants.

Ample Sunshine

When they’re not drinking nectar, butterflies are known to find a nice warm spot to soak up the sun. Look for a location that gets ample sunshine and try adding a few flat rocks to your garden so they’ll have a place to gather on a beautiful summer day.

A Touch of Mud

While they don’t require a water feature, butterflies will appreciate a patch of mud where they can extract minerals from the soil. By keeping a small mud puddle nearby, you’ll be more likely to find these vibrant insects collecting in your garden. If you’re worried about overwatering the surrounding plants, you can always just put some wet soil in a small bucket.

Skip the Chemicals

It’s important not to use any type of pesticides in your butterfly garden. Insecticides and herbicides are a surefire way to harm these little creatures, so leave the chemicals for another time. However, there are certain plants that you can introduce to naturally repel other bugs, like garlic, mint and citronella grass.