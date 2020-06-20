Register Today: Is Now the Time to Become a Real Estate Agent?

What: The Coronavirus pandemic has affected lives all over our planet. It’s put millions of people out of work in our nation alone. Currently, one in five Americans have filed for unemployment with no guarantee that those benefits can hold out until the health crisis passes or the economy opens. With many businesses and industries closing their doors for good, many people are determining their next steps and considering new career paths to move forward. In this RISMedia webinar, find out if now is the time to become a real estate agent.

When: Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT / 10 a.m. MT / 9 a.m. PT

Who: Tina Lapp, president of Hondros Education Group, and Darryl Davis, owner of Darryl Davis Seminars.

Tina Lapp is president of Hondros Education Group. For 26 years, Tina has spent her time focused on helping prospective and current real estate professionals thrive in their careers through real estate education. She’s held her real estate salesperson license in Ohio since 2002 and is active in many associations, including the Real Estate Educators Association, The Ohio Association of REALTORS®, and The Columbus Board of REALTORS®, among others.