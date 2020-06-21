NAR Honors 2020 Recipients of the Supporting Women of Real Estate Grant

The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) on Thursday announced the recipients of this year’s “Supporting Women of Real Estate” grant. Marking the second straight year that NAR and the Women’s Council of REALTORS® have committed to investing in local initiatives that promote the role of women in real estate, this year’s qualifications were expanded to encourage remote events in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Grants were awarded in increments of $5,000 and $2,500 to seven REALTOR® associations that met the defined program criteria.

“Despite representing just 1 percent of NAR, members of the Women’s Council of REALTORS® (WCR) make up 30 percent of NAR’s board of directors and 10 percent of our state and local REALTOR® association leadership,” says NAR President Vince Malta, broker at Malta & Co, Inc., in San Francisco, Calif. “NAR is tremendously proud of the partnership we have with WCR and our dozens of additional affiliate associations. And, for the second straight year, we’re grateful that REALTOR® groups from across the country were able to come together to support the critical role women play in real estate.”

The Women’s Council of REALTORS®, founded in 1938, today represents roughly 12,000 REALTORS®—both men and women—from across the country. The Supporting Women of Real Estate grant program is part of a strategic partnership between NAR and state and local REALTOR® Associations. The 2020 recipients are:



$5,000 Recipients

1. Ohio Association of REALTORS® – Ohio REALTORS® Women of Vision Conference

2. Florida Association of REALTORS® – Women in Real Estate Conference

3. Johnston County Association of REALTORS® – Success, Balance, Empowerment



$2,500 Recipients

1. New Jersey Association of REALTORS® – New Jersey Women-That’s Who we “R”

2. California Association of REALTORS® – WomanUP!® 2020

3. San Antonio Board of REALTORS® – REALTOR® Status of Women’s Summit

4. Scottsdale Area Association of REALTORS® – Connect, Empower, Lead



For more information, please visit www.nar.realtor.