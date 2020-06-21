Rabbit Hole or Roadblock?

In these unprecedented times, do you see a rabbit hole or a roadblock?

Either way, you are right. Our “normal” life may be gone forever, but the real question is: Do you believe your own story, or can you see this disruption in a different way?

In a time of unprecedented shifts, what will you do differently as you navigate around this roadblock? Do you see it as a forced vacation, or an opportunity to re-tune, re-design and re-evaluate how you run your business?

Your challenge is to view this crisis as an amazing opportunity to evaluate new ways to convert unnoticed opportunities into profitability.

Dr. Tracy Jones shares in her new book, “SPARK: Five Essentials to Igniting the Greatness Within,” that advancing how you think is not about “molding,” but “unfolding,” as you tap into your own transformational creativity. Here are four tips to get started:

1. Evaluate your life. On a scale of one to 10, are you living your life by design, or by default? Is your motivation at a 10, or are you making excuses about your industry, the economy or shortages? If you aren’t focusing on the possibilities, you might want to readjust your attitude about what’s possible.

2. Become fascinated. What are the positives associated with staying at home? There are certainly tragedies and losses, but with every action comes a reaction, so what are the positive outcomes? Use this time to master technologies like Zoom, GoToMeeting, StreamYard or Facebook Live. Practice on family and friends to advance competency and confidence.

3. Check out what’s really going on in your area. We tend to generalize and state that what worked in New York won’t work in Dubuque, but that is not true. Evidence is everywhere that people are still buying and selling property, and they are looking at properties online every day. Website traffic has increased, so stop writing a negative script and start excelling at engaging online. You can show a house online, present a listing presentation to a seller and even conduct a virtual open house…and there is proof that it is working. Focus on ways to do your work differently.

4. Be a local data expert. Compare local market statistics that support what’s happening now to the same time last year. You may be surprised to see that the numbers aren’t that different. Access real-time data from your local MLS, reports from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), portals, etc. It’s not about blurting out information, but helping your prospects make informed decisions through your resources to help them see through the roadblock of negative news to accurately evaluate what their best move may be.

You will get paid for the value you bring to your marketplace. Don’t hide. Instead, start focusing on the new possibilities for you and your clients.