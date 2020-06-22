MooveGuru to Partner With Natural Gas Company in Southeastern U.S.

MooveGuru, an extensive moving concierge service, announced a new partnership with Gas South, leading natural gas provider throughout the southeastern U.S. MooveGuru will now have the ability to offer partner brokerages in the South competitive natural gas pricing for consumers as they move into a new home, as well as relieve movers from the task of activating the gas services for their new property.

MooveGuru is an automated white-glove mover engagement program free for real estate brokers and agents that enables brokerages to provide moving related services for their clients. In addition to their concierge-style utility connections center, MooveGuru sends discounts on services frequently used by homebuyers/sellers to clients branded on behalf of agents and their brokerages, with partners including ERA, Keller Williams, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Berkshire Hathaway, Century 21, Realty One Group and The Realty Alliance. Gas South enhances MooveGuru’s value by saving homebuyers’ wallets in a deregulated gas industry, eliminating the hassle of calling gas companies to find the best deal, and creating an exceptional customer service experience that translates to client satisfaction and trust.

“MooveGuru’s proprietary marketing automation solution integrates with all of the major real estate transaction management software applications,” said Kamden Robb, Gas South senior manager of sales channels, “which will allow us to reach a wider audience of homebuyers at that critical moment when they’re selecting a natural gas provider for their home. MooveGuru enhances that service connection experience on behalf of the agent at no cost to the broker, benefiting both consumer and provider of moving services with valuable assistance via fluid communication.”

Content Square 1.

Scott Oakley, founder and CEO of MooveGuru, designed this service to act as a painkiller for homebuyers’ and sellers’ biggest headache: the move. According to a proprietary research study by the University of Colorado, on average, consumers spend about $10k per move and up to four or five hours on the phone. In addition to connecting all utilities to a new home via one 20 minute phone call, agent-branded emails deliver discounts to consumers for popular locations such as The Home Depot during their move, keeping agents connected to past clients once a quarter following their relocation with coupons for local restaurants and services—customizable by the agent.

Partnering with Gas South will launch MooveGuru’s next step in connecting with utility companies and natural resource providers. “MooveGuru strives to partner with firms that mirror our dedication to service and consumer experience” says Scott Oakley, CEO of MooveGuru. “We knew right away working with the team at Gas South that our most important common ground was a shared goal of customer satisfaction, which entails fair pricing and stellar communication.” MooveGuru eagerly welcomes Gas South to their partner network as they continue to blaze the trail towards a greater experience for brokers, agents and movers.

For more information, pelase visit www.mooveguru.com.

