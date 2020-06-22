OneKey™ MLS, NY Metro’s First Regional Multiple Listing Service, Now Live for Consumers

The first regional MLS in the New York metro area, OneKey™ MLS, which went live for REALTORS® in March, is pleased to announce the launch of its new consumer search website—OneKeyMLS.com. The new listing search portal offers consumers 40,000 listings and some 500 communities throughout the New York metropolitan area, making it the largest selection of for sale and lease listings from Realtors in New York State.

OneKeyMLS.com offers robust property search tools in 21 languages. Consumers are able to save searches and listings, and can share their favorites with friends and family. Every user can sign up to receive alerts on new listings, open houses and saved searches.

“OneKey™ MLS was created to not only provide REALTORS® access to innovative tools that will help them do better business, but to also make the property buying or leasing process easier for consumers,” said Jim Speer, CEO of OneKey™ MLS. “We are thrilled to reach this next milestone in our rollout and look forward to consumers making OneKeyMLS.com the one site they use to find their new home.”

The easy-to-use platform features an intuitive, map-based search, beautiful images and in-depth property remarks so consumers can learn all there is to know about each listing. Listings are accompanied by information about nearby properties and recent sales in the area as well as extensive demographic, school and lifestyle data from more than 100 sources. Since the site is updated every five minutes straight from the MLS, consumers can be assured that every listing is always accurate and timely.

“Since OneKey™ MLS was formed, we have been committed to offering REALTORS® and consumers alike the most accurate listing data available,” said Richard Haggerty, president of OneKey™ MLS and CEO of Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® Inc. “We have worked tirelessly to create a platform that will become the most trusted real estate resource in New York and we look forward to consumers being able to experience it.”

Recognizing that real estate is about more than a transaction, for both consumers and brokers/agents, OneKey™ MLS goes beyond reliable, up-to-date property listings. The platform gives real estate professionals and their clients unprecedented access to properties on the MLS from Montauk to Manhattan, to the Lower Hudson Valley and the Catskill Mountains.

For more information, or to begin searching listings, visit OneKeyMLS.com.

