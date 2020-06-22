Why You Need to Delegate to Succeed

This is a great opportunity for your team to be the dynamic force of power that you want it to be. They will help you take on more clients and help you to grow your business tenfold before you know it.

First of all, what is Delegation?

Delegation is the assignment of any authority to another person to carry out specific activities. It is one of the core concepts of management leadership. It allows small and large tasks to be completed by a variety of people, freeing up time for more to get done by, you, the thought leader. If the main decision maker is barred down by doing tasks, they don’t have the bandwidth to make necessary decisions or new plans for direction and growth.

Not only are they freeing themselves from doing several tasks in place of creativity, they can be delegating or giving ownership to someone else who is better suited for the job. You want to make sure that all of your assignments make sense to the person who is completing them, this includes yourself. Know their current workload and if you might need to hire someone else.

Your very first step when building a real estate team is to set your revenue goals and work backward to determine how many leads and team members you’ll need in order to meet them. Have your systems in place so you can have an easy time keeping clients and giving resources to your team. This might mean hiring administrators instead of buyer agents; they can help with all the time-consuming paperwork and tasks that need to be done. Which can help to build a reputation of effectiveness for new clients and for other agents (when you are ready to grow)

That being said, being a good leader when you decide to create a team is just as important as hiring great help. It sounds intuitive, but if you are new to leading a team, it might be in your best interest to invest in coaching of some kind to help you keep your team and business thriving. You will be more successful when your team respects and trusts you and your judgements. Rewards and praise will create more incentive to perform better and will build the confidence and effectiveness of your team.

Lastly, if you’re going to put in the time and energy required to build an awesome real estate team, make sure you get the math right from the very beginning. The last thing you want to realize is you’re a business owner who makes $10 per hour. This is why hiring a coach to help guide you through the process of building a team can be just as important as creating the team itself.

Taryn Nielsen works with real estate team leaders and coaches and is a team member of Workman Success Systems in Salt Lake City, Utah. She is an online content creator and currently holds her UT Real Estate License. Contact her: taryn@workmansuccess.com. For more information about real estate teams, or real estate coaching, please visit www.WorkmanSuccess.com.

