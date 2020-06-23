RE/MAX Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup for 2020 Broker Owner Conference

RE/MAX, LLC, announced during its “Good Morning RE/MAX with Nick Bailey” Facebook Live show an impactful lineup of featured speakers for its annual Broker Owner Conference (BOC). From athlete to activist, each presenter will deliver a relevant keynote on how to operate a successful business in a rapidly changing world.

During the virtual event, held August 17-18, 2020, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from:

Joe Theismann, World Champion Quarterback, Broadcaster and Entrepreneur

Theismann is an entrepreneur and the former star quarterback for the Washington Redskins. After winning the league’s Most Valuable Player Award in 1983, his NFL career abruptly ended two years later when he sustained a severe leg injury during a nationally televised game. Theismann learned firsthand how to think, analyze and reinvent in the face of adversity and change. Today he’s a successful businessman who shares top strategies to create a game plan for success.

Scott Stratten, President of UnMarketing

Stratten is a best-selling author and podcast host who ran one of the most successful viral video agencies in the world for nearly a decade. Bridging the business gap between the virtual and real-world, Stratten’s keynote will not only get people laughing and thinking, but also inspire innovation in their own marketing strategies. Stratten delivers honest truth in this age of disruption and interruption.

Baratunde Thurston, Writer, Activist and Comedian

Thurston is an Emmy-nominated writer, activist and comedian who has worked for The Onion, produced for The Daily Show and advised the Obama White House. He hosts the iHeartMedia podcast Spit, wrote the New York Times bestseller “How To Be Black,” and serves on the boards of BUILD and the Brooklyn Public Library. Thurston makes media, delivers keynotes and promotes action with his unique blend of criticism, humor and optimism.

“A common theme of the stories behind this year’s keynote speakers is the power of transformation and embracing change,” said Pam Harris, RE/MAX senior vice president, Customer Experience. “We believe a message of innovation will resonate with our attendees, many of who are being called upon to reinvent their business. We’ve strived to offer speakers with diverse backgrounds and distinct viewpoints throughout the conference’s sessions. It’s more critical than ever for our attendees to have the opportunity to learn from a variety of perspectives.”

Last month, RE/MAX announced the BOC would shift from an in-person conference to an entirely virtual event. The global real estate franchisor is leveraging the cutting-edge Intrado platform to deliver a highly interactive experience, all from the convenience and safety of attendees’ homes. Attendees will be able navigate through the virtual event center much like they would in a sophisticated video game. Avatars of RE/MAX leadership will appear in the event’s lobby, and chatrooms with video functioning will also help increase engagement.

Adopting a theme of “BOC@Home. One World, One RE/MAX,” the event is open to a global audience, connecting the network’s brokers and owners in more than 110 countries and territories together virtually to learn, network with each other, discover new tools and technology, and take their business to the next level.

The BOC is exclusively offered to RE/MAX brokers, owners and managers. Early bird registration is now available for the price of $99. Beginning July 13, the rate will be $129.

For more information, please visit www.remax.com.