The Wow Factor: Episode 3, Social Media Strategies

NAR PULSE— RPR®’s (Realtor Property Resource®’s) recent episode of “The Wow Factor” is all about how REALTORS® can leverage RPR® and social media to ramp up and get back to business. We chat with Broker/Owner Neal Oates Jr. about video messaging, market value reports, and so much more. There’s also a how-to on using Canva to create market value charts and graphics that will get you noticed.



Take Advantage of the Virtual Tech Edge Series and Get Rewarded

Learn the latest business technology skills and trends influencing the real estate industry when you sign up for one of the upcoming Virtual Tech Edge Series events! Earn The 4 Secrets to Real Estate Success Webinar–Download for free from NAR’s Member Value Plus (MVP) program when you register by June 30. Act today!

See Your Star Rise in the Real Estate Industry!

Raise your profile by encouraging your agents to compete in your State Association’s 2020 C2EX Challenge! Increase visibility among the real estate industry’s top leadership by showing off your brokerages’ commitment to excellence.