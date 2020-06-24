4 Secret Strategies to Coach Agents for an Unbelievable Second Half

As the sales manager, one of the most important tasks you have is coaching your team members to success. You can implement these Secret Strategies right now that will ensure your agents are busy and productive in the second half of 2020. Not doing this leads to frustration, turnover of team members and lack of hitting your own goals, as well as agents who end up failing and leaving the business. It is one of the most attractive value propositions that you can use to retain and recruit agents to your team.

Write a business plan with each member for the second half of 2020. Lead your team by suggesting they meet with you to map out a strategy and business plan for the next six months of how they can still hit their income goals. Show them how many listings and sales they need each month to stay on target or even beat their goals. Show them how to go after more business with a written, on-purpose plan that you will not only help them create and write, but will also hold them accountable to.



Give your agents my exclusive GoldMine Pipeline™ Strategy to build a $10M, $15M, $20M or even $50-plus million pipeline of buyer and sellers leads. Utilize our system to help your agents realize how much “potential” business is within their reach. Help them realize that they need to build relationships with potential buyer and sellers and that it’s okay to keep 2-6 month leads on their pipeline. That these leads literally lead to future business. If they discount the buyers and sellers that aren’t ready right now, they may lose them to another agent. Opportunities aren’t lost, they go to someone else. Help your agents realize that the fortune is in the follow up.

Set weekly and daily goals. Agents need some structure to their week or the week and day will run them around looking “busy” but not actually generating income. As their coach, help them set weekly and daily goals for X number of listing and buyer showing appointments, X number of calls, and X number of new listings and new sales secured and closed. The leads from the pipeline need to be converted into appointments and then your agent is one step closer to closing a new listing or sale.

Hold your agents accountable to the weekly and daily goals. Have your agents report back to you daily and weekly with their results. Track their number of calls, appointments, and actual new listings and sales to help them stay on track and pace to hit their targets. Your guidance and support here will help them create new habits and they will love the results. You will love the new listings and sales for your office, too.

Coach and guide your agents to write out their goals and plans for the second half of 2020, and motivate them by letting them know they can achieve anything they desire. You will be there to help them plan the work and then work their plan. You will also be their coach to not only map out the goals, but also hold them accountable to attain them. The accountability they need will pay off in new listings, closed sales and income for both your agents and your office. The greatest part of being a sales manager and coach is watching your agents increase their performance and hit and exceed their goals. You will have a front row, center seat for this as their coach and be the pivotal difference they need to make their professional and income goals a reality.



Click here for a FREE copy of Sherri’s exclusive “GoldMine Pipeline™ Strategt Worksheet.



Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 20 years of experience in real estate, Johnson offers coaching, consulting and keynotes, and is a national speaker for the Homes.com Secrets of Top Selling Agents tour and the Official Real Estate Coach for McKissock Learning and Real Estate Express. She is also an RISMedia 2020 Real Estate Newsmaker as an industry Influencer. Sign up for a free 30-minute coaching strategy session or visit www.sherrijohnson.com for more information.